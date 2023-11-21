The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has begun investigations into suspected corruption in the procurement processes for the Bank of Ghana’s new headquarters in Accra.

The investigation was launched following a formal complaint filed by the Bawku Central MP on October 30, alleging significant irregularities in the project’s procurement process.

The complaint highlights a substantial increase in the project cost from USD 121,807,517.94 to USD 222,799,760.55, despite a relatively smaller increase in the scope of work.

In his complaint, the MP named the Bank’s Governor, Deputy Governors, the Board of Directors, and the project contractor, Goldkey Properties Ltd, as potential suspects in the alleged corruption activities.

“I hereby make a formal complaint to your office to investigate what I believe to be a case of corruption in the procurement of the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge in Accra. The suspects in this case include the Governor Dr Ernest Addison and Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana, namely: (1) Dr Ernest Addisson 1st Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari, 2nd Deputy Governor, Mrs ElsieAddo Awadzi.”

“The Members of the Board of Directors should also be investigated. The other suspect is the Chief Executive Officer of Messrs. Goldkey Properties Ltd, who are the contractors. The project consultants supervising the work should also be investigated.”

He urged the OSP to thoroughly investigate the matter to ensure accountability and transparency in the project.

On Friday, November 17, OSP staff visited the MP to record his statement and gather further information related to the allegations.

The OSP is currently reviewing the complaint and evidence presented by the MP and will determine the appropriate course of action based on its findings.