Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) within the Ketu South Municipal Assembly are still on strike, stemming from the detention and arrest of some staff members near the court premises.

This incident prompted the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG to call for a strike on October 26, citing concerns about the unsafe working conditions in the area.

This ongoing strike by CLOGSAG staff in the Ketu South Municipal Assembly is disrupting Assembly operations, impeding the ability of some assembly members to fulfill their responsibilities.

They are urging the government and other stakeholders to step in and resolve the situation.

Speaking to Citi News, an Assembly Member in the Ketu South municipality, Sylvester Kumawu, bemoaned the strike, which he said is seriously affecting work in the area.

“For the past three weeks, CLOGSAG in the Ketu South Municipal Assembly has been on strike. Their reason is simple: the magistrate court, which was initially located on the Diamond Cement Road, has been moved to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly.”

“So, anytime court proceedings are ongoing, and workers of the assembly are passing by or making a little noise, the judge of the Magistrate court orders their arrest. This has continued for a while, so the CLOGSAG local workers in the assembly deemed it necessary to call a strike in protest against the action of the Magistrate court judge.”

“The strike action has affected our work. We are calling on the government, individuals, CLOGSAG, the Ministry of Local Government, and other stakeholders to ensure that CLOGSAG members return to work as soon as possible.”