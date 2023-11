Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and reiterating its potential to boost employment and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday, November 20, suggested that the 24-hour economy concept was already being implemented in Ghana and that Mr Mahama lacked understanding of the policy.

Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaians to ignore Mr Mahama’s proposals during the 2024 elections.

But in a response, the NDC flagbearer explained that his policy is based on a comprehensive approach that encourages and incentivizes businesses across various sectors to adopt 24-hour operations, thus creating new employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

“If one factory is doing 24 hours, that is not what I’m talking about. Everybody should be encouraged to be able to do a 24-hour shift. We have the harvest season now and factories that are processing agricultural products should be able to run two shifts,” Mr. Mahama explained.

“We will give incentives for everybody who wants to run a 24-shift system to be able to do that so that more young people will be employed,” he added.

Mr. Mahama added that the 24-hour economy policy can transform Ghana’s economic landscape and alleviate the unemployment crisis.