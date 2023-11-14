Traders and residents of Krofrom in the Ashanti region have hinted at staging a demonstration to demand the completion of the abandoned Krofrom market project.

Initiated in 2008 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Krofrom Market Project has languished in neglect, with successive governments failing to fulfil promises for its completion.

The facility, comprising over two thousand stores, has remained uncompleted for 15 years, hampering trade and commercial activities. Its completion is crucial for alleviating congestion in Kumasi’s central business district.

The market area, now overrun by weeds, serves as a refuge for suspected criminals and drug addicts.

Traders and residents near the abandoned project express frustration over the prolonged period of abandonment, impacting commercial activities in the region.

Many, displaced during the supposed construction phase, have struggled to recover their livelihoods.

“I was plying my trade in this market before we were painfully evicted over a decade ago. They promised to complete the project within 8 months, but it’s been years already, and it remains abandoned,” says a trader at Krofrom, Kyei Baffour.

“This stalled project is really affecting businesses here. I sell electronic devices but sales have been poor due to the abandonment of this project which could have drawn a lot of customers to this area. We want authorities to complete the project for us. It’s been abandoned for about 14 years now which is really affecting us,” another trader, Kwaku Kusi added.

“We are planning to organize a demonstration on this Krofrom Market Project. This is because our parents earned their sources of livelihood here before they were painfully evicted. After several failed promises from successive governments, the project remains uncompleted,” Yaw Boateng, a resident laments.

The traders, therefore, appeal to the government for immediate funding to complete the project, with some hinting at potential demonstrations if the matter isn’t urgently addressed. They want the long-abandoned project to be included in the upcoming budget for completion.

“We would be happy if they complete this market immediately for us else we will stage a demonstration. So we are appealing to the government to include it in the next budget so we will all have peace. This way we will pay our taxes accordingly. If they do not do the needful, they won’t be happy with our actions,” Yaw Boateng, a resident appeals to the government.

“This project commenced before they started the construction of Kejetia, Tafo, and Asawase markets but they have all been completed while this one has been abandoned. So we are appealing to them to take urgent steps towards completing the project; otherwise, we will advise ourselves on the next line of action,” says Kwaku Kusi, a trader at Krofrom.

“We want the government to include the Krofrom Market project in the next budget so it can be completed as soon as possible. This market and the promised road project are our main problems here so we really need the government to ensure they are done,” another resident, Kyei Baffuor complains.