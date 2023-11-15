The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says there may be either the revocation of the creation of the Guan District or an annulment of the 2020 Parliamentary General Election for the Buem constituency if residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, also known as SALL, desire representation in the current Parliament.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented to Parliament a constitutional instrument seeking to create the Guan constituency, offering residents of SALL the opportunity to elect a Member of Parliament in the 2024 general elections.

Responding to questions on the floor of Parliament regarding the government’s legal position on the plight of SALL residents, Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame provided alternative steps toward the election of a representative by SALL residents in the 8th Parliament.

“Alternatively, the representation of the people of SALL in this term of Parliament is desired, and the way to go is to do the two things that are prescribed. Respectfully, one, there must be a revocation of LI 2416 establishing the Guan district, which will imply that the residents of SALL will remain under the Jasikan District. Or two, there must be an annulment of the 2020 Parliamentary elections organized for the Buem constituency to allow residents of the four SALL communities to qualify to exercise their rights to vote and elect a Member of Parliament to represent them, since CI 128 used for the conduct of the 2020 Parliamentary elections had already placed the SALL areas within the Buem constituency.”