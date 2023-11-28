Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management have begun their 32-hour picketing at the Ministry of Finance, demanding their locked-up funds.

The group, numbering about 100, is seeking to put pressure on the government to address their concerns.

Speaking to Citi News, some of the aggrieved customers explained the need for the release of their money.

“If I could say that I had about GH¢200,000. I had an accident, so I thought I could save it there, and it would help me. But for about three to four years now, my children have not been able to go to school. They are due for university level, but I had to send them to learn a trade, and I cannot help it.”

“They told us if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins the primaries, they will pay us. We are hoping and forcing to get our money. For me, nothing is going on. I have been depending on my siblings for survival.”

Another angry customer said, “The government has locked up part of our money. In a high order, they don’t want to listen to us. We have to reconvene today; the money is huge and it’s affecting my life. I was a businessman, and because of the locked-up funds, I was in the house doing nothing. The government must listen to our call, heed to our plea, and pay us.”

Another also said, “I’m 66 years old; what is happening is incomprehensible. Imagine me working half of my lifetime and investing my money with the view that when I come on retirement, I will use part of it for my upkeep because at that stage I can’t do anything anymore. And you sort of destroyed the investment I have made.”

“The lie in the air is that they have paid us. And even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes they used so much to pay us. He’s being misinformed, and that is why he comes on air and says strange things. The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been misinforming him. It’s very disheartening.”