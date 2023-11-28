The Minority in Parliament is kicking against the laying of the Export and Import Regulations 2023 before Parliament by the Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond.

The group contends that there has not been any engagement with the caucus and the relevant stakeholders over the L.I., which seeks to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic goods into the country.

The First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said, “Mr. Speaker, the matter is a very serious one that hinges on the survival of businesses in this country. Mr. Speaker, we are not just objecting, and care should be taken. Let’s reflect on the serious issues that have been raised on this floor, and the minority has raised objections. Which of them didn’t go back to come and fight for this country? And this is one of them.”

“Mr. Speaker, just yesterday, six associations—Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG), and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI)—wrote a petition, having confidence in members of this house, that we should take that petition into consideration.”