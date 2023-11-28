The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Silver Star Auto, Asad Nazir has revealed that CEO Dialogues, the bi-annual thought leadership and capacity-building event which brings CEOs together to fashion out strategies and approaches for dealing with contemporary business issues including economic development, corporate governance, legal and regulatory framework and business sustainability, has been impactful in a very personal way.

Launched in 2022, CEO Dialogues is a niche business conversation among CEOs. It regularly features established authorities across diverse industries in intimate, frank, peer-to-peer business conversations. As an invite-only event, the selected CEOs gather around the table for the discussions, giving it a rich mix of leaders who are willing to share, take on board and collaborate.

Speaking to a section of the media to throw light on the effect that CEO Dialogues have had on the local business scene since it was launched last year, the CEO of Silver Star Auto, Asad Nazir, stated that; “I have had the privilege to attend the previous editions of CEO Dialogues and, I have been pleased both by the depth of the subject presentations by the Partner Institutions and the quality of interactions among the audience”.

The Chief Executive Officer of Silver Star, one of the leading players in the local Auto Industry with brands including Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot and Citroën, was also impressed with the uniqueness of CEO Dialogues concept. “The whole idea behind the dialogues is quite unique as well, and we at Silver Star have obviously been happy to associate with CEO Dialogues. The richness of the discussions and the depth of the engagement have been very fruitful and I have personally gained a lot of insights plus perspectives from these’’, he revealed.

“Silver Star Auto Limited is a leading automobile firm in Ghana that has been synonymous with luxury for over 20 years. We started our operations in 1996 and now have branches in Accra, Tema and Kumasi to cater to all your sales and servicing needs. As dealers in Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot and Citroën brands of vehicles in Ghana, our product line covers the full spectrum of automobile needs including saloon cars, SUVs, vans, trucks and buses. Over the years, we have strengthened our position as a leading automotive distributor in Ghana through our innovative responses to the needs of our customers including the services, we offer them and the effective leadership and teamwork at play in our offices. With activities like CEO Dialogues, we are able to identify opportunities to build capacity, engender growth and develop effective teams through the various economic phases, and the attendant challenges and opportunities, this market and the world offers”, Mr. Nazir concluded.

The next CEO Dialogues (2023) Series, Edition 2 will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Midindi Hotel and Conferences, under the theme; “a year after the World Economic Meltdown”. Highlights for this edition include a presentation by KPMG and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (Ghana). The second edition for 2023 is sponsored by GCB Bank PLC and Japan Motors.

CEO Dialogues is a joint collaboration between Base Element Limited, a worldwide Marketing Agency and Ishmael Yamson and Associates (IY&A), a foremost Management Consulting Firm. CEO Dialogues regularly partners with recognized Bodies including KPMG, the Chartered Institute of Marketing (Ghana), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and a network of International Partners including Dale Carnegie (UK), among others.