The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is set to engage President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today, November 28, over matters relating to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction with the President for failing to communicate to Parliament on his approval or otherwise of the bill, which seeks to criminalize attacks on alleged witches, prohibit any persons from operating as a witch doctor or a witch finder.

But the presidency, in a statement, says the bill was only presented by Parliament on Monday, November 27, 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, raising the matter on the floor of the house, said, “There must be some respect between the legislature, judiciary, the executive, and parliament. I’m aware of the official communication from the presidency responding to the matter, and we will respond appropriately, that is if you have ownership of it.”

The Speaker of Parliament reacting to the development, the Speaker stated, “What I can say for now is to for us to hold on a bit because there are some developments I’m following on.”

“Immediately after my pronouncements, a few pieces of information were shared with me. I will follow it up, and I will be in the office of the president on this matter today. After that, we could follow up tomorrow, as we progress.”