The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured victims of the Akosombo dam spillage that measures are in place to enable them to participate in the upcoming District-Level Elections scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

During a press briefing titled “Let the citizens know” on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations clarified that if the affected individuals had lost their voter ID cards, they would still have the opportunity to cast their votes as long as their names were correctly registered in the commission’s database.

“If it is the voter ID card that you have lost and your name is properly entered into the voter’s register, you can still vote without your voter’s ID card,” Mr Tettey said.

However, Samuel Tettey emphasized that the ease of voting for the flood victims would depend on them going to the correct polling stations.

“The difficulty is that, if you go to the wrong polling station, you are going to waste everybody’s time because we may be going through the register and we may not be finding you. But if you go to the right polling station, your name will be on the register and you will be allowed to vote,” Mr Tettey added.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) will exhibit the provisional voters register from Friday, November 3, 2023, to Tuesday, November 7, 2023, ahead of the District Level Elections (DLE).

The exhibition will take place at all 38,622 polling stations across the country from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the exercise.

The purpose of the exhibition is to allow prospective voters to verify their details, including name, age, sex, and polling station, and to make requests for amendments or inclusions where necessary.

Voters can also object to the names of unqualified voters on the register or request the removal of names of deceased persons.