Frederick Opare-Ansah, a member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has refuted claims that Alan Kyerematen is a favourite of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday, Opare-Ansah said “Alan is not a Kufuor boy. Not in the sense that people would want to believe since 2007.”

He explained that Papa Owusu-Ankomah was the establishment candidate in the 2007 NPP flagbearer race, and that Kyerematen only came on the scene later. Opare-Ansah also insisted that Kufuor is a true NPP member and does not support Kyerematen’s decision to leave the party.

“I have always been Kufuor, I served under Kufuor. I have not served in Nana Addo’s government,” Opare-Ansah said. “I am an Akan and I know millions like me in NPP who are not following Alan anymore. No, I don’t believe so. Kufuor is a true true elephant person.”

Opare-Ansah also believes that Kyerematen resigned from the NPP because he was unhappy with his third-place finish in the party’s super delegates conference. He said that Kyerematen’s claim of unfairness is “much ado about nothing,” and that Kyerematen’s agents were the ones who initiated trouble at one of the conference centres.

“From what I heard, he was unhappy about the position he received, but that, in my opinion, shouldn’t have been the way he chose to exit the NPP,” Opare-Ansah said. “I have also listened to what happened, and in fact, the attack was initiated by his agent going out of his way to take on a function that is not his own.

“For example, if someone shows his ballot, it is not the responsibility of an agent to stop him from putting it in the box; it is a matter for the EC and the police who are there.”