Parliament has summoned the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to appear before it on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to explain the closure of the Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Health Minister is also expected to explain measures taken by the government to address the challenges that led to its closure and the surge in cases of kidney-related diseases.

The call for the minister to be summoned was made by the Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

“The reopening of the outpatient department cannot continue to be in abeyance, and even more distressing is the statement from the Renal Patients Association that since the closure of the outpatient department of the renal unit in May, more than 19 of its members have died,” Akandoh said.

“The tragic loss of life emphasizes the urgency of the matter and the necessity for immediate intervention,” he added.

Akandoh also urged the minister to address the issue of the approved GH¢380 fee charge for kidney treatment, which has not been reinstated since the outpatient department was closed.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, affirmed Akandoh’s submission and issued the directive after the MPs unanimously agreed for the minister to make an appearance before the House.

“The Minister for Health is to appear before us on Thursday, November 9, to come and brief us on the closure of the Renal Unit outpatient department and the upsurge of kidney-related problems in Ghana,” Asiamah said. “He should also come and tell us if the NHIS issue can also be captured in relation to kidney treatment.”