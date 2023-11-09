The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dickson Adomako-Kissi, has attributed the government’s inability to address the road infrastructural deficit under the Year of Roads programme to inadequate funds.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the introduction of the Year of Roads initiative in 2019 with the aim of the government embarking on aggressive road development across the country.

The initiative has, however, been met with widespread criticisms as numerous road networks across the country are still in deplorable states.

The Anyaa-Sowutuom legislator, in an interview with Citi News on Wednesday, argued that the President’s acknowledgement of the country’s road deficit is enough assurance of his commitment to address them.

“I always say that the government’s admission of a problem is even very important. When your government becomes aware that there is a road deficit or a need to address roads, that is a plus. And I think it comes with a lot of work now. As it stands now, what is so obvious is that the president or cabinet is aware that people want roads fixed. And for me, that is good. And I know that they are giving it the needed attention except for the fact that funds are not trickling in as much as it should.”

“I am also of the opinion that hopefully with the property tax arrangement, the central government will have more funds to focus. And when people start seeing more roads done, they will be more inclined, more willing to pay property rate,” he said.