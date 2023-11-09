The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) hosted the 2023 edition of the Science, Technology, and Innovation Expo (STI Expo) on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at its Knowledge City Campus in Kokomlemle, Accra.

The event drew a diverse audience, including AIT’s faculty, staff, students, industry leaders, and student representatives from selected schools and tertiary institutions in Accra.

The AIT STI Expo is an annual showcase event designed to allow AIT students to present their final-year projects to the public.

It is conducted in collaboration with industry and commerce, serving as a bridge between academic research and real-world applications.

Students from various schools within the university, including the Advanced School of Systems and Data Studies (ASSDAS), the School of Advanced Technologies and Engineering Sciences (SATES), and AIT Business School (ABS), presented their research projects.

The event featured presentations on current research undertaken by AIT’s final-year students in fields such as Engineering, Information Technology, and Business. It included student pitch and project plan competitions, offering valuable experience to graduating seniors in the startup process. The program also featured an afternoon exhibition of Senior Design Projects, representing the pinnacle of the AIT undergraduate experience.

Accra Institute of Technology aims to establish itself as a hub of excellence in science, technology, and innovation. The university’s unique curriculum integrates entrepreneurial experiences, equipping students with skills in design, teamwork, project management, and business in partnership with leading industry and government collaborators.

Among the showcased projects were innovations such as an IoT-based Palm Oil quality monitoring and notification system, a SMART UV-C Disinfecting sanitizing closet, a Domestic Power Supply Management System, an Electronic Cart (Advanced Smart Shopping Basket), a Smart Multi-User Energy Meter, a Portable Microwave Oven, and a Refrigerator operating on a Hybrid Power Source with optimal battery storage. Students also presented projects related to Helmet detection and license plate recognition systems.

Other projects included Gaseous Pollutants Level Monitoring, Pneumonia detection, algorithm visualizers, real-time face masks, gender and age detection systems using Python, a mobile application for detecting plant diseases and pests based on deep learning and computer vision, and research on the effects of artificial intelligence on human resource functions, bancassurance’s impact on the performance of financial institutions in Ghana, and an assessment of work-related stress management practices among female staff, among others.

Professor Benjamin Aggrey Ntim, who chaired the event, emphasized AIT’s commitment to practical education, bridging the gap between industry and academia.

AIT’s curricula extend beyond traditional classroom teaching and online learning, incorporating site visits to various industries, hydropower plants, and rural communities.

Prof. Clement Dzidonu, the President of Accra Institute of Technology, underlined the importance of science and technology in global economic development. He urged students, particularly those in secondary schools, to take science and technology education seriously and make a positive impact on the world.

The President also commended the organizers and exhibitors for their innovative STI Expo concept, encouraging all participants to prioritize sharing their research findings for commercialization. He believed that this collaboration would assist the Ghanaian business community in developing products for economic growth and prosperity.