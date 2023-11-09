The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it is implementing measures to ensure schools in the affected flood areas do not miss vital class hours following the closure of schools in those areas.

This follows the Akosombo Dam spillage, which inundated numerous schools and homes, resulting in the displacement of these students.

Several affected residents in the flood-affected areas have sought shelter in classrooms, making it difficult for schools to operate.

Some students now learn under trees, which they say is affecting teaching and learning. However, in an interview with Citi News during a tour of the affected schools, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, says they are working to ensure teaching and learning continues.

“We have identified some issues that we are taking back to headquarters to work on. We will also invite all stakeholders in education to come and join hands with the GES to help these learners have access to teaching and learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, the VRA began the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) announced the conclusion of the controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam.

In a statement issued on October 30, the VRA said, “The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the public, particularly residents living along the Lower Volta River and its environs, that the controlled spillage from the Akosombo dam, which began on September 15, 2023, has come to an end.”