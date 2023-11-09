Plan International Ghana has supported the flood-ravaged Zanguwa community with relief items to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Several communities in the West Mamprusi District were hit by floods this year, destroying homes, farms, and other properties.

With help yet to reach the victims, Plan International Ghana has come to their aid with relief items, including rice, cooking oil, diapers, mosquito coils, gari, and beans.

The people were excited to receive the items, and Northern Regional Coordinator for Plan International Ghana, Mr. Kamaldeen Iddrisu Yazeed, said the gesture was to help alleviate their plight.

“We are here with rice, cooking oil, gari, beans, among others to support them alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the North East Regional Minister and the good people of Zanguwa community, NADMO director for the North East Region, Mr. Alhassan Seidu, thanked Plan International for the support and pledged to deliver the items to the people.

“We want to assure that the items will be delivered to the people,” he said.

Assemblyman for Zanguwa electoral area, Adingana Aziz, expressed his happiness with the support from Plan Ghana.

“This community was severely affected by the flood and people here lost everything. Now that this support has come, we think it is going to bring great relief, and we are grateful,” he said.

The chief of the community and some community members also commended Plan Ghana for its support.

“We are so grateful to Plan Ghana for the support. These items indeed are going to bring us great relief as many of our farms were destroyed leaving us with no food,” the chief said.

One major challenge of the people is access to proper roads. The truck carrying the items got stuck on the way to the community, and the people had to come and offload the items from the truck.

The Regional Coordinator for Plan Ghana appealed to the government to work on the road for the people in the area.