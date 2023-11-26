The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee and Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has rebuked the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, over comments he made in relation to John Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.

Addressing party members in the North, Mr. Yakubu rubbished the 24-hour economy proposal, indicating that it would prevent individuals from keeping their wives company at night.

“My brothers, when we work in our farms, and we are tired, in the night we have to go and sleep with our wives. In the night you want us to also be farming and people will take our wives away?”

Dr. Apaak, however, expressed disappointment in Mr. Yakubu’s comment, stating that his analogy is irrational.

“What does a 24-hour economy have to do with farming at night and sleeping or not sleeping with wives at night? Don’t men in 24-hour economies sleep with their wives? Even in war zones, couples manage to do the needful. The comments of the Upper East Regional Minister in reaction to JM’s much-welcomed 24-hour economy proposal in the attached video typify the silly and deliberate ignorance of Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.”

Dr. Apaak added that the failure of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government is unpardonable and hence the need for them to be held accountable.

“Indeed, Bawumia and the NPP have nothing to offer Ghanaians. Ghanaians are not that stupid to give the USELESS, corrupt, and reckless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government an extension in office. No rational human being will choose a group that has inflicted such pain and suffering on him/her while living large as if there is no tomorrow. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government must pay dearly for the excruciating hardship they have subjected Ghanaians to.”