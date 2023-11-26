The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly condemned the ongoing unrest in Sierra Leone, calling for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 26, ECOWAS reiterated its calls for “zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.”

It expressed its commitment to supporting the government and people of Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone. ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act.” ECOWAS said in its statement.

Background

The government of Sierra Leone on November 26 declared a nationwide curfew following a security breach at one of its barracks.

According to the government, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks in the early hours of Sunday.