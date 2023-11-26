Construction on the Torkpo resettlement centre in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region being put together by Citi FM/Citi TV is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed within the next few days.

The resettlement centre is an initiative led by Citi FM/Citi TV and is generously supported by donations from its audience. The project aims to assist persons affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

During a recent visit by the Management of Citi FM/Citi TV to the community, following the groundbreaking ceremony on October 26, 2023, substantial progress was observed.

The construction has already surpassed the lintel level, indicating significant advancement.

The Project Manager, Richard Selasi Kumaste said: “We’ve already started roofing and door fixing. We’ve also started electrical installations too, and it’s moving steadily.”

The Project Manager expressed confidence that the construction work will be completed on schedule and that the resettlement centre will be ready to accommodate residents displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

“The completion will take place in about 12 days’ time. However, getting people to move in will also take about 21 days to start living there. We’ve begun electrical installations too, and it’s moving steadily.”

