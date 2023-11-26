Electrochem Ghana Limited has allocated large portions of its concession to citizens of Ada to mine salt.

The move is aimed at curbing the menace of Atsiakpo (Salt galamsey), which led to the destruction of the Ada Songhor Lagoon.

The decision aligns with the company’s assurance of creating opportunities for citizens in Ada, thereby helping them make money for their livelihoods.

Electrochem Ghana Limited is also scaling up the construction of community pans for salt mining by artisanal miners in communities. So far, over 70 community pans have been created for 7 communities.

Nakomkope, Adjumanikope, and Agbedrafor, which started mining in their community pans last season, currently have their community pans filled again with mature brine (saltwater), which will crystallize into top-quality salt for the community to mine.

Bonikope, Toflokpo, Matsekope, and Kposem have their community pans at various stages of completion.

The creation of pans for the community is a topmost priority for the company.

The people have expressed their excitement about the construction, for which no fee is being charged to them.

The miners will have the opportunity to refill them with brine after harvest.

The restored Lagoon by Electrochem has created another job opportunity for the fisherfolk, with over 300 fishermen fishing on a daily basis.

Approximately 3,000 Ghanaian youth have been employed directly and indirectly in the first phase since the beginning of Electrochem Ghana Limited’s Songor salt project.

Another 4,000 individuals will be engaged when the salt concession reaches full operations in 2024.

Electrochem, a subsidiary of the McDan Group, has been granted a 15-year lease to transform the Ada Songor salt concession, which had hitherto been left to deteriorate due to mismanagement by the various Interim Management Committees of successive government administrations.

The company estimates to produce one million metric tons of salt next year and two million by 2025.