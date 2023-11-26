A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has stated that what the country needs is an enhancement of public services, not a 24-hour economy.

This was in response to former President Mahama’s idea of a 24-hour economy.

Nana Akomea, speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on November 25, stated that some businesses already operate almost 24 hours a day, depending on the availability of economic opportunities.

“There is no legal barrier for any business that wants to operate 24 hours; there is no legal barrier, only a social barrier. It is the presence of opportunity, demand, and if the demand is there, businesses will meet that demand. If they have to operate more than twelve hours or ten hours to meet that demand, businesses will make that decision,” he said.

He added, “Our economy has no time limit. Businesses operate up to 6 pm; some operate up to 8 pm, some operate up to 10 pm, and some operate up to 6 am, depending on the opportunities available to them.”

He, therefore, emphasized the need to improve the delivery of public services such as security, streetlights, roads, and other services.

He believes this would help expand the economic opportunities in the country to achieve a 24-hour economy effectively.