The National Media Commission (NMC) has directed Power FM to tender an unreserved apology to the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, for broadcasting derogatory comments against her and the Fulani community in Ghana.

Power FM is alleged to have made a “perverted and debased broadcast” on November 1 against the Second Lady, which the National Media Commission deems incompatible with the pursuit of national unity.

In a statement issued on November 6, the NMC condemned the conduct of the show’s moderator, who it claims encouraged the commentator to make further disparaging remarks about the Second Lady.

NMC in the statement directed Power FM to apologize to the Second Lady and submit proof of the apology to the Commission before November 11.

Below is the full statement.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, you allowed your station, Power FM, to be used as the medium for gender-based insult on H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia in a perverted and debased broadcast that also sought to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension. Such behaviour has no place in our search for national cohesion, peace and development.

Your presenter’s phoney protestation was unprofessional and deceitfully calculated to egg the commentator on. Instead of being a moderator, your presenter became a cheerleader for obscenity.

We ask you to apologise to H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia and the Fulani Community. We additionally ask that you apologise to the Ghanaian public whose sensibilities you breached by that broadcast.

We expect you to undertake the above and present evidence of same to the Commission before November 11, 2023 after which date you may hear further from the Commission.