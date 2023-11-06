The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Mariama Karley Amui, is optimistic that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will break the eight-year cycle in the 2024 general elections.

Her comments come following the party’s presidential primaries, which led to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the constituency, garnering 898 votes.

According to the MCE, since the party took office in 2017, it has been able to fulfill most of its campaign promises, especially the introduction of digitalization to make life easier for Ghanaians. Speaking to Citi News, the MCE for Ablekuma Central expressed hope that despite allegations that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has mismanaged the economy, the party will retain governance after next year’s general elections.

“Europe and other places went through various challenges, and now they are enjoying the benefits. It’s new in Ghana because it is only in our government that we are attempting to do this. But when you look at it comprehensively, you can see that we are making progress, especially in digitalization. All these advancements come with additional costs in the system, which might make the economy seem not to be doing well. However, when you venture outside to the villages and other places, you will see the positive impact of our efforts.”