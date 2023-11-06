The Electoral Commission (EC) is urging individuals recently registered onto the voters’ register to participate in the Voter Register exhibition exercise.

The exhibition of the provisional voters’ register began at all 38,622 polling stations across the country on Friday, November 3, and is expected to end tomorrow, November 7.

The exercise has seen low patronage since it commenced.

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, stressed the importance of all eligible voters checking their names.

“I want to urge all of you that we are exhibiting the 2023 register and the 2023 exhibit register. Please, and please, we urge all of you to check your name. The purpose is for you to know your polling station, effect corrections if needed, and if you know anybody who has passed away, please help us to clean the register,” he stated.

In a related development, the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa, is scheduled to brief Parliament on its recent Limited Voter Registration Exercise on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, made this known in Parliament.

“Under order 44 of the standing orders, the leadership of the business committee reports to the Chairperson EC to attend upon the house on November 8, 2023, at the close of sitting to brief honourable members on matters arising from the recently held voters’ registration exercise undertaken by the commission and other related matters,” he stated.