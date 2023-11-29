The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other high-ranking government officials on Wednesday engaged with the media at the uncompleted Bortey Sports Complex as the 2023 Africa Games draw near.

Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, his deputy, Evans Bobbie, Minister for the Greater Accra Region, Henry Quartey, and LOC Chairman for the Africa Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, formed part of the delegation.

With the tournament just 100 days away, concerns are growing that Ghana may face challenges in hosting the rest of the continent in 2024.

Scheduled for March 8, 2024, the event is expected to welcome over 50 countries participating in more than 20 sporting disciplines.

