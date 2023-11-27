The Coalition of La Youth Associations has cautioned the government to dedicate itself to the reconstruction process of La General Hospital, hinting at underlying doubts about sustained commitment to completing the project.

This comes after the long-awaited commencement of work at the stalled La General Hospital project site finally began last week.

This follows the government’s recent assurance, delivered during the presentation of the 2024 Budget in Parliament on November 15, 2023, by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He confirmed successful renegotiations with the contractor and secured funding from the national budget for the project.

While recent contractor activity on-site is acknowledged, concerns persist among traders regarding the lack of consistent progress in the construction process.

The spokesperson for the La Youth Association, Jeffery Tetteh, told Citi News in an interview, “We are still not convinced that the government is committed to doing this project.”

“For me and the coalition, we are going to keep an eye on this project, and we are going to assure the media houses that they are going to take a snail’s pace in doing this.”