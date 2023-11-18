The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has rebuked the Ghana Armed Forces for the recent mayhem unleashed on civilians in the country.

While mentioning brutalities in Nkwanta in the Oti Region and Garu in the Upper East Region, the Bishops’ Conference, at the end of its annual plenary assembly held in Sunyani in the Bono Region from November 6-18, 2023, called for peace between the military and civilians.

The Bishops appealed to the military to ensure that its approach to restoring peace anywhere in the country has a more professional touch and not the usual brutal force often seen in its approach.

“We regret the recent happenings in Nkwanta in the Oti Region and Bawku in the Upper East Region, that led to the death of some citizens, with several persons wounded and properties destroyed. We call on all parties involved in the ongoing conflicts to smoke the peace pipe and work towards reconciliation and peace.

“We denounce the recent military brutalities in Garu and its environs in the Upper East Region and wish to call on the military to ensure that their approach to restoring security and peace has a more professional touch and not the use of brutal force in the course of their work.”

“Let us all pray for peace in these conflict areas in Ghana. We also pray for peace in the Sahel Region as well as in Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia and other conflict areas in the world,” the Bishops’ added in their closing note.

Background

There have been several reported cases of military brutality in parts of the country in recent times.

Reports emerged on the morning of October 29 that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces had stormed Garu to avenge attacks on some National Security operatives on October 24.

It was reported that the military’s raid left many residents with various degrees of injuries and over 50 hospitalizations.

The National Security Ministry, in a statement, however, debunked the reports and explained that it was a joint operation to seize weapons used in the October 24 attack by a vigilante group in Garu.