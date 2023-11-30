The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged the Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision for fresh students to report to school on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The date, which is for both single and double-track students, was contained in the 2023/2024 academic calendar for pre-tertiary institutions in the country released by the Ghana Education Service GES.

Following concerns expressed by the Minority caucus over the short period for students to make preparations in reporting to school, the Speaker admonished the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, to consider the first week of January 2024 as the reopening date and appear before Parliament on Monday to brief the house on the matter.

“The house calls on and urges the Minister of Education to reconsider the directive by the Ministry of Education to students and authorities, including teaching and non-teaching staff, to resume academic work on Monday, December 4, 2023.”

“The house proposes for the consideration of the Ministry of Education the first week of January 2023 for the resumption of academic work in these schools. The Minister of Education is directed thereafter to report to brief the house on Monday, December 4.”

He called on parents and students to keep calm as they work around the clock to resolve the issue.

“The house further calls on students, parents, teachers, and teaching staff to keep calm as the house resolves the matter,” he advised.