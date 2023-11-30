The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, has expressed his dedication to supporting the government’s initiatives in offering employment and educational prospects to the vibrant Ghanaian youth across European nations.

Highlighting the Ghanaian-European Centre (GEC) for Jobs, Migration, and Development, he emphasized its role in providing guidance to those seeking opportunities to work or study in Germany or Europe.

Dubbed this year as the Ghana Career and Migration Fair 2023, the event brought together Ghanaian, European, and German stakeholders with the aim of exploring opportunities for technical and vocational training in Ghana and Europe and serving as an orientation platform for job seekers and employers on career prospects. The event was held at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Throwing light on the centre, Irchad Razaaly noted, “the establishment of the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Development is a clear confirmation, a clear contribution to that commitment, and we are happy to say that the impact of skilled migration can have on the economies of both Ghana and the United States is truly positive.”

He added that although the impact of labour migration has considerable benefits, it has to be effectively managed. As such, he cited the National Labour Migration policy as a significant step to achieve the move.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo, who spoke on behalf of the sector minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, revealed that, as part of efforts to foster competitiveness in the global job space, it has partnered with the German Development Agency, GIZ, to establish 22 Sector Skill Bodies (SSB).

The SSB, according to the deputy minister, aims “to bring together relevant private sector industries, industry professional bodies, relevant government institutions, and education and training institutions to explore and address the present and future workforce expectations of industries.”

Gifty Twum-Ampofo noted that 12 SSBs have been established, with the rest expected to be completed in 2024.

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Kizito Ballans, who also spoke on behalf of the sector minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, noted that the government will continue to collaborate with institutions to provide skill training opportunities for the youth who complete their tertiary education.

He added, “throughout this fair, the youth will engage with a wide spectrum of employers and organizations, all of whom are eager to share varied opportunities and information. This will help them make informed choices and connect them to safe, organized, lawful, and ethical opportunities.”