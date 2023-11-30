Organizers of the Fix the Country protest, Democracy Hub Ghana, have announced an application at the Supreme Court to quash an injunction application secured by the Ghana Police Service, seeking to bar them from their planned month-long protest in December.

Earlier this month, the Ghana Police Service filed an application at the High Court seeking an order to stop three groups from demonstrating during the Yuletide.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra on Thursday, a convener of the group, Naa Densuah, while reiterating their reasons for the protest, further announced an adjustment of their earlier schedule between December 30 to 31, 2023.

“We understand the frustration and the desire for a brighter future; the spirit of Christmas is a time of hope and renewal. In response to the unjust injunction, we have filed an application at the Supreme Court, seeking to quash these impediments to our constitutional rights to protest. We believe in the strength of our case and are committed to defending the democratic principles we hold dear.”

“As a result of the injunction, we are forced to make significant adjustments to the schedule we announced previously. We are planning to hold the demonstration from December 30-31. We will be providing more information about this in due course,” a convener for the Fix the Country Movement said.

Naa Densuah appealed to Ghanaians to support their legal team by contributing to their legal fund.

“In the interim, we call on all Ghanaians to support our legal team by contributing to the legal fund. Your donations will enable us to navigate this illegal challenge. We call on all citizens to organize a peaceful and impactful protest,” she advised.