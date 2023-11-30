Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has refuted claims that he prevented the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, from establishing a medical school during his tenure as the Minister of Education.

There are reports attributing the allegation to the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The press aide to the minister, Kofi Afena Abrefa, in a statement issued on Thursday, November 30, refuted the claims, insisting that such a decision falls under the remit of the Ghana National Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the National Accreditation Board, not the Education Ministry or the sector minister.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh urged Ghanaians to disregard what he termed “political mischief” by Mr. Asiedu Nketiah.

“Energy Minister and former Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO has become aware of statements attributed to the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a Ghana Web publication of 30th November 2023, to the effect he as Education Minister, blocked the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani from obtaining a medical school.”

“Whilst this statement exposes the NDC National Chairman as not well-informed on matters about the subject matter of tertiary education in Ghana, it is important to refute same,” the aide said in the rejoinder.