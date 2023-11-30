The Majority in Parliament is urging the minority caucus to support the approval of the 2024 budget to enable women to have access to affordable sanitary pads, ensuring menstrual hygiene.

This comes after some members of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) presented a letter of appreciation to Parliament following the government’s announcement of the removal of taxes on locally produced sanitary pads in the 2024 budget.

While receiving the letter, the Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, called for collaboration from the Minority in the approval of the budget today.

“The government is not able to take every tax out, but it must be on record that what you seek to thank the government for is that the National Democratic Congress is against the removal of the taxes on the sanitary pads. I said so because they said they had voted against the budget which includes the removal of the taxes on the sanitary pads.”

“…We call on our colleagues that these women have done nothing wrong and for that matter, they should support the budget and that budget includes the removal of these VAT on the pads,” he said.