The Chief Justice, her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has declared Monday 13th to Friday 17th November, 2023 as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week for this Legal Year Term.

The rationale for the ADF week is to allow the ADR Directorate of the Judicial Service to engage the general public to inform the citizenry of the presence of ADR within the court system, its importance in seeking justice and how to take advantage of such an important process for meaningful access to justice especially the poor and the vulnerable.

The theme for this year’s ADR week is “Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)”.

The Director of ADR, Alex Nartey, in a statement dated November 10, 2023, said the week-long celebration will also afford court users whose cases are pending before the courts, the benefit of using ADR during the week under what we call “Mass Mediation Exercise.”

“One Hundred and Thirty-Five (135) Courts, comprising Thirty-Five (35) Circuit Courts and One Hundred (100) District Courts shall participate by devoting the whole week for settlement of Court cases with ADR across the country,” he said.

ADR has been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process Dubbed “Court-Connected ADR”. This programme aims to ensure that access to justice in Ghana is made easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious and flexible to all, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

The statement therefore encouraged the Bar, disputants, the Media and the public to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year Term’s ADR Week a success.