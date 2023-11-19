Citi FM/Citi TV, under its #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, continues to provide relief items for people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

A team visited Akateng, a community in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, with a truckload of relief items.

Akateng is one of the many communities affected by the dam’s spillage, which the Volta River Authority commenced on September 15, 2023.

People in four regions, with the worst-hit areas being the Lower Volta enclave and its immediate surroundings, have been inundated by floodwaters, with some areas yet to completely recede.

A team from Citi FM/Citi TV arrived in the Akateng community on Sunday, November 19, to help with relief items and to assist the people in getting back on their feet.

According to the MP for the area, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, a total of ten communities in the constituency were affected, with Akateng being the hardest hit by the overflow.

The MP explained that most of the residents resided directly behind the dam, so the excess water forced them out of their homes and destroyed everything in its path.

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign by Citi FM/Citi TV is an initiative aimed at bringing relief to people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It created a platform for Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign to support in cash and in-kind.

So far, the management of Citi FM and Citi TV is also establishing three resettlement centers to temporarily house the affected people until a permanent resettlement is prepared for them.