Lancaster University Ghana has announced the much-anticipated return of its Business Cup Challenge for the year 2023.

After a hiatus since 2015, this prestigious competition is making a grand comeback, promising an even more thrilling and enriching experience for participants and stakeholders.

The Business Cup Challenge is a unique platform designed to challenge high school students and launch them into the business world at a young age. It is crafted to provide a platform for aspiring business enthusiasts to showcase their innovative ideas, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

This inter-school competition brings together over 200 of the finest students from high schools across Ghana to compete for mouthwatering prizes.

This year’s competition is poised to be bigger, better, and more transformative than ever before. Students will be encouraged to assess real-life problems, analyse critical business scenarios, and develop and implement business plans to solve those problems.

Teams that make it to the grand finale will have the opportunity to pitch their entrepreneurial concepts to an academic and seasoned professional panel in competition for an array of exciting prizes. The Business Cup Challenge 2023 promises to be a springboard for students to propel their entrepreneurial dreams into the realm of reality.

The theme for this year’s competition is Sustainable Synergy: Powering the Future with Renewable Energy. Linked to SDG goal 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, this theme seeks to promote the idea of using a combination of renewable energy sources and technologies in a sustainable manner to meet the growing energy needs while minimizing harm to the environment. It aims to create awareness of the importance of transitioning away from fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources to build a greener, more sustainable future.

The passion for solving renewable energy, energy-efficient, and climate change challenges will be instilled in students. They will have the opportunity to learn about many aspects of renewable energy as they search for solutions and learn about how this exciting field has grown exponentially in the past decade.

During the BCC 2023, students will be required to propose innovative/original solutions to challenges using renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate change-related technologies. Three (3) cases will be addressed where sustainable renewable energy and energy efficiency can make a significant impact on society.

The cases will be sufficiently broad to allow for many creative solutions. The case responses will be judged on the creativity/uniqueness of the solution, the technical and social feasibility of the solution, the financial viability, and the results of the PESTEL analysis.

This competition is not only a testament to the exceptional talent within LUG’s academic community, but also a testament to our commitment to nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The competition was launched on the 10th of November 2023 at the LUG Campus Tantra Hill, with the CEO of the LUG Prof Malcolm McIver, the Provost Dr Emmanuel Arthur, the Deputy Provost Dr Cynthia Forson, and BCC Champion Bishop Dr. Suzanne Nti in attendance.

The competition will run for a period of 13 weeks from 10th November 2023 to 16th February 2024, engaging students in workshops, boot camps, and case submissions.

Key partners for the competition are Transnational Academic Group, Forbes Africa, CNBC Africa, Lancaster University, UK, RIFE Energy, and Diversity Global.