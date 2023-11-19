A 250-acre farm in Hain in the Jirapa Municipality was destroyed by wildfire on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Photos of the destruction show an endless tract of maize sticks without cobs and a heap of burnt cobs on one side of the field.

The owners, Balaara and Sons are still quantifying the monetary value of the loss.

Wildfires are often a common occurrence during this time of the year, which has prompted some chiefs in parts of Northern Ghana to outlaw any activities that lead to the burning of bushes.