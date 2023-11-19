The coach of Nsoatreman FC, Maxwell Konadu, has been attacked by fans of Bofoakwa Tano and was beaten mercilessly at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

This was confirmed by Nsoatreman FC via its official handle on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Our coach Maxwell Konadu is being beaten at the moment at the Sunyani coronation park for picking a point in a draw game against the home team @bofoakwatano . The also attacked the Match officials. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7icXzrnJgS — NSOATREMAN FC (@Nsoatreman_FC) November 19, 2023

According to the football club, its coach was attacked “for picking up a point in a draw game against the home team Bofoakwa Tano.”

Nsoatreman held Bofoakwa Tano to a goalless draw in week 11 of the Ghana Premier League, securing the second spot on the league table and staying above Bofoakwa Tano, who has had an impressive start to the 2023/2024 season.

Maxwell Konadu was not the only one attacked by the fans in Sunyani. Referee Robert Musey and his assistants were reportedly also beaten up by the fans of Bofoakwa Tano.

The Ghana Football Association has not yet commented on the assault on Maxwell Konadu and the officials of the game.