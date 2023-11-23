The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thomson, has expressed concerns about significant levels of corruption in Ghana, emphasizing its impact on the nation’s progress.

During a media interaction at the 75th birthday celebration of King Charles III at her residence, she lamented Ghana’s corruption perception index standing, highlighting the potential for faster advancement if funds were utilized effectively.

“Corruption is one of the things holding Ghana back. It’s not only a problem in Ghana, but also a problem in many other countries,” she said.

“If all the money that comes into Ghana were used for the purpose for which it was intended, Ghana would be making faster progress,” she added.

While acknowledging a lack of evidence, she stressed the need to address corruption based on survey perceptions.

Harriet Thomson pledged the UK’s support for the 2024 general elections, focusing on countering misinformation and disinformation by working with the Electoral Commission.

“We have been working with the Electoral Commission for a long time. We’re also doing some work to help tackle mis/disinformation, which sadly has popped up in many elections these days,” she noted.

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana highlighted the role of politicians in serving the public and emphasized the importance of civil society’s continued crucial role.

Regarding plastic waste, she termed it “depressing,” considering its effect on the ocean and the blue economy.

The event’s sustainability theme reflects King Charles III’s importance, with a call to find means to prevent plastic from entering the ocean.