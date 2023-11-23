The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo region, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, cried before former President John Dramani Mahama over the government’s failure to fix roads in his area.

Nana Bosomprah could not hold back his tears when he narrated the state of the roads and the ordeal he and his subjects were facing as a result of the bad state of the roads.

According to him, despite repeated assurances from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the roads in the Ahafo Region were still in a deplorable state.

Nana Bosomprah stressed that the dust from the road was negatively affecting his health.

“The last time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was here, I told him that because of dust from our bad roads, all our gods had left the town. I am getting sick because of the dust I am inhaling. What crime has the Ahafo region committed? I get sad when I talk about this, why? We have six districts, out of which only two are for the NDC.”

“We vote for the NPP in the Ahafo Region. Why have we been reduced to this tribulation? Cocoa trucks frequent our roads, but due to their deplorable nature, these trucks always break down. Our forest reserves have been depleted. We fear for the rainy seasons. But when we speak, they don’t want us to speak the truth,” Nana Bosomprah told Mahama when he paid a courtesy call on him in his palace on Wednesday.