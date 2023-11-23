The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakar Mahama II, expressed solidarity with the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The devastating impact of the spillage has displaced thousands in the Volta region, resulting in the loss of homes and properties.

A delegation from the Volta region, accompanied by North Tongu’s Member of Parliament, Samuel Ablakwa, and youth from Gonja land, received 300 bags of maize and 100 bags of rice for the Volta victims, along with 100 bags of maize for those affected in the Savannah region.

During the support ceremony, Yaa Naa emphasized the national significance of the disaster, urging collective assistance for the victims. Zangbalun Naa Dr. Yakubu II conveyed the Overlord’s message.

He also acknowledged the significant losses, recognizing the prolonged recovery ahead.

He appealed to the government and benevolent organizations to sustain their support for the victims.

Mr. Ablakwa, speaking for the Volta region delegation, expressed gratitude to Yaa Naa for the support, underscoring its value to the people in the Volta region. He assured that the distributed items would reach affected victims, following established fair distribution processes.

Togbe Azagba, Chief of Mepe, conveyed joy at Yaa Naa’s support.

He highlighted the adverse impact of floods on people’s livelihoods and appealed for additional support from benevolent organizations.