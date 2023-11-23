The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is proposing the establishment of a Water Fund dedicated to supporting the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

The ministry highlights that, despite the commitment of the Ghana Water Company and other agencies to ensuring quality water, the current state of affairs requires additional measures.

For the ministry, the fund is also essential to address the adverse impacts of activities like sand winning and mining in the WASH sector.

Speaking during the 2023 WASH Sector Performance Review Meeting in Accra on Thursday, the sector Minister, Freda Prempeh, emphasized the need for the fund to assist other agencies in enhancing water quality and improving other water facilities.

“We have all the mining companies around us, which are closer more often than not, whether illegal or legal, or whatever it is, affecting our water bodies. They are contaminating our water bodies. Sand winning is also another issue… Every sector of this economy uses water, and all the water problems fall under Ghana Water Company Limited and Community Water Sanitation Agency.”

“So, we seek your support to propose and advocate for a water fund to support whatever the donor partners are giving us, to support what the World Bank is doing for the Ministry and the good people of Ghana, and to ensure that this dedicated fund is used to roll out more water facilities for the good people of Ghana.”