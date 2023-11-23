AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine, has offered intensive free road safety training to 50 commercial and institutional drivers as well as cyclists from Obuasi.

This is in response to curb the increasing rate of road accidents in Obuasi and its surrounding areas.

In a press statement issued on November 23, 2023, the Information Service Department, Obuasi-Ashanti, stated that a report by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) revealed 145 accidents were recorded in Obuasi between January and September 2023 with about 200 injuries while more than 30 people were killed in the process.

This alarming situation, however, informed stakeholders to take proactive measures to mitigate the frequent road accidents and their dire consequences.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the training program, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, said, “the training program, which is a key part of the community safety program of AngloGold Ashanti, is aimed at instilling a culture of responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules, as well as raising awareness about potential hazards on the road.”

Additionally, she emphasized that through the training, drivers would be equipped with the necessary tools and information that would enable them to use the road safely, thereby reducing road accidents and preventing deaths or injuries on the road.

Madam Kyei was also optimistic that the training would provide the platform to enhance cooperation and communication between drivers and relevant authorities, to address concerns and ensure strict adherence to road traffic regulations.

She hinted that AngloGold Ashanti, after the training, would come out with a broader road safety campaign project that would further empower drivers with the necessary knowledge and skills. ” We believe with this, we can make a significant contribution to reducing road accidents and saving lives.”

The Obuasi Manager of DVLA, Edwin H. Ofori, lauded AngloGold Ashanti for organizing and sponsoring the training program, stressing that it would empower drivers by refreshing their minds on the best practices to adopt to ensure safety on the road, which would help reduce road accidents in Obuasi.

He called on drivers to prioritize vehicle maintenance, saying it was crucial for keeping cars running smoothly and safely.

“Regularly check and change the oil, inspect the tires, brakes, and lights, and schedule routine maintenance like tune-ups and fluid checks. Always remember, proper maintenance can help prevent breakdowns and extend the life of the vehicle,” he added.

He also admonished drivers to plan their daily routines, knowing the places they will go and having the contact numbers of police officers handy. Being prepared can help in case of any problems that may arise, he intimated.

Chief Inspector Francis Egyir from the Obuasi office of the MTTD, who took the drivers through how to ensure safety on the road, blamed the surge in road accidents on reckless driving.

Touching on destructive driving, he advised drivers to avoid texting or talking on the phone while driving. He said it could also be eating, drinking, adjusting the radio, or anything else that takes the driver’s attention away from the road.

On defensive driving, Chief Inspector Egyir said drivers should be well prepared and aware on the road. “It means anticipating potential hazards and taking proactive measures to avoid accidents and stay alert, follow traffic rules, and be mindful of other drivers, Safety first.”

The training was held in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the National Road Safety Authority, the Ghana Ambulance Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.