Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been recognized by the Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, for his contribution to entertainment in the city of Atlanta.

Following the OBO crooner’s headline A.W.A.Y Festival at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the Mayor and the Atlanta City Council declared November 18 as “Davido Day” in honor of the singer.

In a message to the singer on his birthday, November 21, the Mayor noted that Davido has “dazzled audiences worldwide, becoming a global icon in the music industry.”

“On behalf of the City of Atlanta, thank you for your tireless efforts as a renowned singer, songwriter, producer, business leader, philanthropist, and community advocate.”

“Throughout your remarkable career, you’ve amassed an incredible number of accolades and continue to use your platform to give back to communities in the United States and throughout Africa.”

Earlier, the Atlanta City Council, in a statement, said, “Be it resolved that we, the members of the Atlanta City Council, on behalf of the citizens of Atlanta, do hereby proclaim November 18, 2023, as Davido Day in the City of Atlanta.”