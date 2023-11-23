Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has disclosed the government’s plan to deepen the border patrol to ward off terrorist infiltration in the country.

There have been recent concerns of insecurity amid escalating threats to security in the Sahel and in the West African Sub-Region, with calls for improved security, especially towards securing the country’s borders.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over new vehicles to the Ghana Immigration Service to improve its service delivery, the Minister said the increasing threats call for urgent attention in the management of Ghana’s borders.

“Border security has become a major national security concern within the West Africa sub-region, and Ghana is no exception. The sophistication and increasing levels of transnational crimes, including terrorism, call for urgent attention in the management of our borders. The government, being aware of the threats posed by these undesirable elements at the various borders, especially at our Northern frontiers, is doing everything to support this Service [Ghana Immigration Service].”

He stressed, “I’m sure recently you are aware that some armored equipment has been set up or around the country. But the safety of the border patrol unit should be intelligence-led with highly trained personnel and modern technology to address the emerging threats to border and national security.”