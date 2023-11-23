A Master’s student from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has been confirmed dead following an attack by unidentified armed robbers along the Madina-Legon road, leading to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, who met his untimely demise on November 22, 2023, was reportedly returning from class around 9:00 pm when he was allegedly attacked by robbers operating on the UPSA-UGBS stretch.

Sources reveal that the incident escalated when Dennis, in an attempt to resist the robbers, was pushed into an oncoming vehicle, leading to his tragic death.

This incident has sparked discourse among students and the general public about the dangers associated with traveling on this route, especially at night.

Concerns have also been raised about inadequate security measures, such as the absence of street lights, traffic lights, and security personnel in the area.

A UGBS Master’s student met his unfortunate demise on the UPSA-UGBS stretch, yesterday, November 21, 2023. Reportedly, he was returning from class around 8-9 pm, when he got attacked by robbers. He tried resisting them and was pushed into an oncoming vehicle where he met his… pic.twitter.com/zW45s7L732 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 22, 2023

It’s disgraceful that that UPSA road has no lights. We have a high school and 2 universities directly connected to that road and no streetlights?! These are schools for God’s sake with vulnerable students!! It’s just completely wicked and disgraceful. Damn yo. — Dani (@DanielRadians) November 23, 2023

