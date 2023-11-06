The DCLM Tema Youth Choir and DCLM Accra Children’s Choir have been declared the winners of the 2023 edition of the DCLM Greater Accra Youth and Children’s Choir Festival.

The event, which took place at DCLM Ghana’s headquarters in Anyaa, featured three youth choirs and ten children’s choirs from the Greater Accra region.

In an interview with Citi News, DCLM Ghana’s National Music Coordinator, Pastor Fred Tamakloe, commended the participating choirs, stating, “They all did well. I think Tema Youth Choir did better than the other two [Accra Youth Choir and Madina Youth Choir] because their songs were a little more technical, but they managed to sing them very well.”

Mr. Tamakloe added that this event showcased the musical talents within the church, announcing, “There will be a program in January 2024. We are going to gather all the talents we have just discovered and have a special program that will include them.”

Leading a fundraising session, he called on members of the church to invest in the orchestra, as this helps in the development of the children to be resourceful and impactful.

The annual musical festival, which has begun in the Greater Accra Region, will be replicated in other regions.

According to Mr. Tamakloe, these festivals will be organized “from the month of November to the first week of December. DLCM Ghana Choirs have their timetable and schedule. Basically, every week there should be someone organizing. These are organized based on political regions, Deeper Life regions, and districts.”

Speaking to the DCLM Tema Regional Youth Choir Leader, Josiah Tindana, on their second consecutive win in the youth category, he said, “Winning it twice in a row has been nothing short of surreal for us, as the choir from Tema Region. It has been a vivid show of what a blend of hard work and God’s grace can produce. Through the sleepless nights, and camping coupled with spiritual activities like fasting and prayers, this victory is truly God-handed. We are grateful to God, our leaders and pastors, as well as every member of the choir. Our diligence was a great contributor to this victory. We’re already looking towards next year; our preparations start immediately.”

The two-time winning choir performed renditions of “Matthew 28” by Donald Lawrence, “Let Everything That Has Breath” by Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, and “Mitso Aseye” by Harmonious Chorale.

Accra Youth Choir and Madina Youth Choir were among the other participating youth choirs.

In the children’s section, the Accra Metro Children’s Choir secured victory with their performances of Psalm 23 and “God Be Praised.” Other participating children’s choirs included Tema Children’s Choir, Kasoa Children’s Choir, Amasaman Children’s Choir, Madina Children’s Choir, Teshie Nungua Children’s Choir, Weija Children’s Choir, Ga-Central Children’s Choir, Ashaiman Children’s Choir, and La/Osu Children’s Choir.

About DCLM Ghana Youth/Children Choir Festival

The DCLM Ghana Youth and Choir Festival is an annual program that began in 2019 at the district level. This initiative is organized across the country at various levels: DCLM regions, political regions, and district levels.

This festival is coordinated by the DCLM Music Ministry under the auspices of the office of the National Coordinator of DCLM Ghana.