Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital renal unit has decided to reopen the unit to outpatient services on Tuesday, November 7.

Management of the unit has repeatedly failed to adhere to its own reopening timelines.

On Friday, November 3, hospital management reached an agreement to reopen the unit on November 6 but has since reneged on that commitment.

This closure, which has been in effect since May 22, 2023, has caused significant inconvenience for patients who rely on dialysis services, forcing them to seek treatment elsewhere.

In an interview with Citi News last Thursday, Isaac Baah Ofei, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu had instructed an immediate reopening of the unit. However, this directive is yet to be implemented.

A visit to the unit by Citi News’ Eno Safo revealed that it remained closed to OPD services as of 2 pm on Monday.

On Monday evening, management briefly assured patients that the unit would resume operations on Tuesday, November 7.

A partial reopening of the Unit on Wednesday, September 27, was accompanied by an announcement of an increase in dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minority’s spokesperson on health, criticized the Health Minister for failing to enforce his directive on the unit’s reopening.

Since its closure in May 2023 due to a GH¢4 million debt, a total of 19 outpatients of the renal unit have passed away.