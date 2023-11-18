A farewell ceremony was held in Obuasi for Mrs. Veronica Nti Anokye, the outgoing headmistress of Dokyiwa Community JHS, who is retiring from service after serving for 40 years.

Mrs. Nti Anokye’s term as headmistress officially ended after leading the school for six years. She began her career as a non-professional teacher at Fumso Primary School in the Adansi Asokwa district, where she taught for a year before moving to Bobriase L/A Primary School and the Kwapia-Wioso-Patakro R/C Primary School.

At the colourful durbar to celebrate her achievements, students, both past and present, teachers, community members, and officials from the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate gathered to bid her farewell.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the event, the outgoing headmistress of Dokyiwa Community JHS recounted her time at the school and acknowledged all those who encouraged her to achieve these remarkable heights. She stressed that her achievements are attributable to her love for children and her quest to oversee their development.

She remarked that her perseverance and hard work are her trump cards, which have helped her deliver on her mandate as a teacher and headmistress. She implored other teachers to prioritize the interests of the children and make their welfare their topmost priority.

“I have always said that teaching is a calling. You must be ready for the challenges and strive to make the lives of students better. There are a lot of blessings in that.”

The Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson, who was the guest of honour, commended Mrs. Nti Anokye for her leadership qualities and efforts to position the Dokyiwa school as one of the promising schools in the Municipality, as the first Headteacher of the school.

He said every worker, whether in the public or private sector, must aspire to reach the heights of their careers. He emphasized that promotions in the workplace are gained through demonstrable hard work and perseverance.

Mr. Koomson further admonished workers to plan towards their pension by making good investments. “We must not lose sight of the fact that we will one day go on pension, but to have a smooth pension period, there is a need to make proper investments towards it now.”

Dennis Oteng, a teacher at Dokyiwa Community JHS, commended Mrs. Veronica Nti Anokye for her leadership qualities and described her as a unifier. He said as the first Headteacher of the school, she has successfully rallied the teachers together, resulting in the enviable achievements the school has made in academics and other extracurricular activities.

Faustilove Appiah-Kanin, the Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Obuasi West constituency, also praised the outgoing headmistress for leading an exemplary life and her role in contributing to the development of education in the Obuasi Municipality.

She encouraged up-and-coming teachers to emulate her professionalism and hard work and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of school children.

Mrs. Veronica Nti Anokye is a mother of four, a former student of St. Monica’s Teachers Training College, and the University of Education Winneba.