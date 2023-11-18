The final funeral rites for Ghana’s former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, took place at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life gathered at the Park to take part in the event.

A state funeral in honour of Theresa Kufuor was held at the forecourt of the State House on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87.

Thousands of mourners gathered at the forecourt of the State House on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, to pay their last respects to the former First Lady.

A private burial was held for Theresa Kufuor.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the final funeral rites at the Heroes Park in Kumasi included President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, industry leaders, current and former ministers, traditional leaders, and a host of political figures from both the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

A thanksgiving service will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral, also in Kumasi, on Sunday, November 19, 2023.