Having staged two successful music events in Accra and Bolgatanga, Ghanaian rapper Dr. Pushkin has dared to test the waters in the US.

Under the North2South Experience franchise, the event seeks to bring Ghanaian artists in the Austin, Texas, Area and their American counterparts to the same stage.

The event will be held inside the Volstead Lounge in Austin on December 3rd, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

While admitting a dichotomy between the North and South divide worldwide, the musicians billed to perform each represent the North or South of their respective nations.

The idea is to foster a creative unity to help defy the economic disparity often associated with the North and South divide.

Dubbed North2South Experience – Austin, the event is a collaboration between Isolirium Entertainment and Underground Voices Live, an independent creative platform in Austin – Texas, dedicated to giving new and upcoming artists a voice.

North2South Experience: Austin is a Hip Hop and Afrobeats Festival that feature incredible performances by Dr Pushkin, Koo Kusi, and Quata Budukusu, representing Ghana. Aggie, Ative, SpaceGoonz, The Boy, and WyldThang will represent America. The venue opens at 7:30 p.m.

Patrons can purchase tickets for the event by clicking here.

The North2South Experience concept was born of a desire to see Ghanaian artists have a tour opportunity with several stops that could span the entire country. Considering how polarized the Ghanaian entertainment industry is, a deliberate attempt to draw artists from the North and South of Ghana for a nationwide tour became necessary. With the above in hindsight, Dr. Pushkin, who has been promoting his Outlandish Album, took the absence of an initiative like the North2South Experience to initiate the same. Doing so through his Isolirium Entertainment Record Label, the rapper who doubles as an artificial intelligence prodigy, has not only marketed his music but has also created an opportunity for others.

The First two events under the North2South Experience franchise came off in Accra at the Alliance Francaise and in Bolgatanga at Jocom Golden Hotel. Both events saw an array of artists drawn from the North of Ghana and the South of Ghana. All artists on the bill proved worth the spotlight as they took turns mesmerizing fans who graced the events. Despite being a self-sponsored initiative, Isolirium Entertainment ensured stellar logistics characterized the event to give patrons quality output through sound, stage, and lighting.

The success of both shows has informed Isolirium Entertainment of the need to inject further ingenuity into future editions. Thus, subsequent editions will see an increase in venues and the creation of a Festival that would bring the North & South together through Art and entertainment.

Dr Pushkin is an SXSW 2023 Alumnus named an “Essential SXSW 2023 Act” by the Austin Chronicle. He first shot into prominence with his genre-bending conscious Trap tune “Questions” – the song highlighted the deficiency society suffers through a leadership that makes bad choices for the people.